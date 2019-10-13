|
Joan Mimi' Cooley March 4, 1932 - October 5, 2019 Oceanside Our loving mom, Joan Cooley, died October 5th, peacefully, at her home in Oceanside. She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years Dwight Cooley. She was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, March 4, 1932 to John and Betty Field. She worked at the San Luis Rey Mission, City of Oceanside, then retired. She is survived by her 4 children: Terri (Rick), Steve (Lynda), Kelly (Steve), and Jaimee, along with all of her loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mom succeeded in her goal having a big, loving family. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her. We will be celebrating her life on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 2pm at the San Luis Rey Mission Cemetery, reception following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Elizabeth Hospice of Carlsbad.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019