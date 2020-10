My condolences. Joan was my great-aunt that I haven’t seen since I was around 13 years old when Dwight and Joan had me over to the avocado ranch and toured me all over San Diego. I made fresh squeezed orange juice and took their morning brisk walks around the Ranch. I was actually trying to locate Joan to tell her my mom passed, Janet Hansen and found her here. Thinking of you and your family. Love, Kristi

Kristi Hansen

