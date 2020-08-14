Joan Elizabeth Schertzer' Hunt

August 14, 1935 - August 6, 2020

Chula Vista, CA

Passed away surrounded by her beloved family. Joan was a native San Diegan (Chula Vista). She graduated from Pepperdine University. She worked at Pacific Bell and then her church for over 50 years.Joan loved flower gardening, reading, sweets, the county fair and holiday celebrations. She was predeceased by her husband Milton Hunt. Her children Cathy, Sharie, Glennis, Debra, and Milt; 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren were blessed by her love and laughter. She will always be in the hearts of all who knew her, with great love.



