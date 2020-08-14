1/1
Joan Elizabeth Hunt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Elizabeth Schertzer' Hunt
August 14, 1935 - August 6, 2020
Chula Vista, CA
Passed away surrounded by her beloved family. Joan was a native San Diegan (Chula Vista). She graduated from Pepperdine University. She worked at Pacific Bell and then her church for over 50 years.Joan loved flower gardening, reading, sweets, the county fair and holiday celebrations. She was predeceased by her husband Milton Hunt. Her children Cathy, Sharie, Glennis, Debra, and Milt; 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren were blessed by her love and laughter. She will always be in the hearts of all who knew her, with great love.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved