Joan Evelyn McIntosh July 31, 1936 - May 27, 2020 Ramona Joan Evelyn McIntosh "Joanie," 83, passed away peacefully at home on May 27, 2020, in Ramona, California. Born Joan Henson on July 31, 1936, in St.Louis, Missouri, she was the daughter of Russell and Evelyn Henson and sister to Pat and Ellen. The Henson family moved to California when she was six years old and made Ramona their home shortly after that in 1946. Joan attended Ramona High School, where she met a young man named Ralph McIntosh. Joan and Ralph were married in 1953 at the ages of 16 and 17, respectively, and had four of their five children by the time she was 21.Successfully raising a loving and healthy family from such a young age undoubtedly shaped Joan's quiet yet relentless work ethic that she carried with her for her entire life. Ramona Unified School District benefited from that work ethic for 21 years, including 15 of those as a school librarian. It made sense that Joan found her professional life interwoven with the school district since she always loved children and left her mark on so many of them as a dedicated, patient, and caring mentor.After retirement, that dedication to caring for children only grew as she became an absolutely beloved grandmother to her 11 grandchildren. As both a mother and grandmother, Joan was truly selfless - she always made time for everyone regardless of how much of her own time and energy she had to sacrifice. Whether it was driving her grandchildren all over town, taking them to the movies, spoiling them with a meal out together, volunteering in classrooms, chaperoning field trips, attending sporting events, celebrating graduations and birthdays, and everything else in between, everyone felt equally loved and grateful to have created memories that will last a lifetime.Above all, Joan was a constant force, no matter how calm or chaotic the world was around her. In one sense, that meant being a physical constant, making sure that she showed up to the things that mattered to you because your interest made them matter to her. She was also an emotional and moral constant for the entire family, treating others with positivity, warmth, gentleness, and humor - and doing it all with her trademark soft, quiet humility That example always served as a reminder to those around her and gave us something to aspire to. Joan has been described as "good as gold" with her genuine heart of gold and force for helping others. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and she left her love deeply imprinted on her family and friends forever.Joan is survived by her husband of 67 years, Ralph McIntosh of Ramona, CA; five children: Ralph (Roberta) McIntosh, Doug (Nancy) McIntosh, Carla Griggs, Linda Carpenter, and Patsy McIntosh; 11 grandchildren: Courtney, Seth, Craig, Aaron, Whitney, Amy, Chandler, Dodge, Carter, Boone, and Sawyer; ten great-grandchildren: Kylie, Ethan, Amelia, Abel, Cohen, Hadley, Cassia, Remington, Elena, and Jubilee; and half-sister, Colleen Masters. She was preceded in death by sister and lifelong best friend, Pat Stockalper, and sister, Ellen Beshear.The McIntosh family would like to thank the community and friends for their outpouring of love and support during this time. A celebration of her life will be announced when circumstances permit.Bonham Bros & Stewart Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family.



