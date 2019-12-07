|
Joan Evelyn Niemeyer June 17, 1937 - November 26, 2019 Bonita Joan went to be with the Lord and is survived by Charles, her husband of 62 years, sons Ronald (Linda) and Robert (Kristi), daughter Jodi (Mark), 8 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. Joan will be remembered for her gentle, soft-spoken spirit and her deep love of family. She had a gift for crafting, most recently wool applique quilts. Her last large wall hanging has the quote, "We plant the seeds, but He provides the harvest." Thank you Mom for planting those seeds in us. We are comforted knowing you are in your eternal home and we will see you again.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 7, 2019