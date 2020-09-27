1/1
Joan Gillies Holden
Joan Gillies Holden
August 3, 1941 - September 15, 2020
San Marcos
Joan Gillies Holden passed away at her Lake San Marcos home with family by her side. She had many health issues in recent years, but she died of pancreatic cancer. She leaves her children Katie Holden and Scott Holden, sister Sue Bush, and her dog Lilly. Her husband Frank Holden and brother Terry Gillies preceded her in death. Joan went to Greenwich Academy and studied economics at Northwestern University. She began a pet supplement business with her husband in the '90s and later partnered with Greg Tilford to form Animal Essentials. She will be remembered for her great sense of humor and her love for animals especially Golden Retrievers. The family hopes to celebrate Joan's life after the pandemic at St. Marks Golf Club where she had many good times with the ladies' group. In remembrance of Joan, we ask that people post messages to her obituary on Legacy.com in place of a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, she would like donations to go to the Helen Woodward Animal Shelter.



Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
