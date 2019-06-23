Joan Gordon May 17, 1932 - June 2, 2019 La Mesa Joan Gordon, born May 17, 1932, passed away on June 2, 2019 in La Mesa, CA. She was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Helen and Clinton Lamphere. She was predeceased by her former husband John Danhof in 1990, husband William Gordon in 2017, and sons Robert Danhof and James Danhof. Her loves were her family, friends, boating, dancing, poetry, baseball, basketball and politics. She enjoyed joining her friends at the gym in CA and corresponding with her high school friends in Michigan. She worked over 20 years in the insurance industry. Joan is survived by her brother Dick ( La Von), daughter Susan, stepson Jim (Kelly), grandchildren Blaire, Jordan ( Megan), Fiona, and Kara, and great-granddaughter Jessica, along with many wonderful nieces and nephews. Joan will be remembered for her love for elephants, photography, scrap booking, cooking and singing her all-time favorites including "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" and "Fly Me to the Moon." For service information, please visit www.legacyfuneralcare.com. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary