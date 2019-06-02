Joan Tall Rabbit' Katz May 27, 1926 - March 27, 2019 La Jolla Joan "Tall Rabbit" Katz left her body behind and entered the Fifth Dimension on March 27 at the age of 92, with her children by her side. Joan was born Janet Overturf in New Boston, OH, on May 27, 1926, and was adopted by Louise and Ralph Pappenheimer of Cincinnati.After graduating from Walnut Hills High School, she attended Smith College where she majored in architecture, then married Ira Robert Katz. Joan was an artist and creative being - a painter, woodworker, weaver and sculptor. But she would say her best masterpieces were her six children whom she adored and thought of as her friends. Joan and Ira retired in La Jolla. In 2000, Ira passed and Joan moved to La Costa Glen. She loved to make people laugh and was known for wearing brightly colored clothing and two different-colored shoes to remind people not to take life too seriously. Joan was interested in living a spiritual life. She modeled generosity towards those less fortunate to inspire her family to always be kind and generous. Joan is survived by her six children, eight grandchildren and all those who were touched by her love of life, sense of fun, and kind, generous spirit. In lieu of flowers give someone a hug today. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary