I met Joan and Ira while working in a dental office years ago and

they were quite the package-a trip to be sure. Over the years we saw Joan off and on with her purposely mismatched tennis shoes (her trademark), and when she left, we all felt lighter and happier. She had that effect on people..she turned a possible anxiety provoking appointment into a fact of life and a chance to make us all laugh.

We exchanged holiday cards when we remembered to and caught up with jokes and movies we thought each other would like via email. She will always hold a very bright spot in my heart and what she taught me is this: When in doubt, be silly and unconventional and light....I will always try to do that in her memory. It's a philosophy that served her well.

This is a lovely, lovely picture of her and how I will always remember her.

Erin Wilson