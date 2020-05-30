Joan Katz
In memory of Joan Katz.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 6, 2019
What a joy to have been apart of her & Ira's and Pickles & Onions life. Even though it was brief (I was the U.P.S driver for them) how I enjoyed her company and talks. What brought me to buy a newspaper and see her is in a way my spiritual bond that I felt with her. I've learned so much because of Joan and continue to be mindful & thankful of the blessings she shared. Peace to all.
Thank you Joan "Tall Rabbit" Katz .
Ron Farrar
June 6, 2019
I met Joan and Ira while working in a dental office years ago and
they were quite the package-a trip to be sure. Over the years we saw Joan off and on with her purposely mismatched tennis shoes (her trademark), and when she left, we all felt lighter and happier. She had that effect on people..she turned a possible anxiety provoking appointment into a fact of life and a chance to make us all laugh.
We exchanged holiday cards when we remembered to and caught up with jokes and movies we thought each other would like via email. She will always hold a very bright spot in my heart and what she taught me is this: When in doubt, be silly and unconventional and light....I will always try to do that in her memory. It's a philosophy that served her well.
This is a lovely, lovely picture of her and how I will always remember her.
Erin Wilson
May 26, 2019
I've never left a message for someone that I've never known. But the last sentence of your Mother, Grandmother, Relative and friend's obituary is so meaningful. Hug someone today. What a beautiful tribute. Hug someone.
Annie Mouse
