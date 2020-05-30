What a joy to have been apart of her & Ira's and Pickles & Onions life. Even though it was brief (I was the U.P.S driver for them) how I enjoyed her company and talks. What brought me to buy a newspaper and see her is in a way my spiritual bond that I felt with her. I've learned so much because of Joan and continue to be mindful & thankful of the blessings she shared. Peace to all.
Thank you Joan "Tall Rabbit" Katz .
In memory of Joan Katz.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 30, 2020.