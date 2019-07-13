Joan Laurel Squier Fowler November 26, 1925 - July 4, 2019 Visalia, CA Life and TimesJoan Laurel Fowler (Squier), age 93, passed away on July 4, 2019 at Glory Days, a caring and loving community in Visalia, California. Joan was born November 26, 1925 in Petoskey, Michigan to Lumen Wells and Nellie Ballou Squier Joan married Donald J. Fowler, US Navy in San Diego in 1947. They moved to Michigan, where she gave birth to their first daughter (Wendy). The second (Melissa) was born in Rockford, Illinois. The couple settled in Bonita, California, Joan worked as a Secretary to the Board of Directors of Sweetwater Authority and retired in 1991. In the year 2000 she moved to De Anza in Mission Bay and later to Tulare County, closer to her youngest daughter and her grandchildren. Her spirit is carried on by her two children, Wendy (Frederic) Nunes and Melissa (King) Janes, two grandchildren, Keegan (Scott) Robinson and Trenton (Breann) Janes; step-granddaughter Tamara (Jae) Lee, (great step-granddaughter Laurel); one niece (Kim Meyerhoff) and six nephews (Geoff Squier; Walden and Stephen Wright; Phil, Sid and Ken Fowler).She is predeceased by her parents, brother Charles Eugene, sister Shirley and most recently, son-in-law King R. Janes. Joanie lived her life guided by integrity, love, and laughter. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a in Joan's honor. Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA (559) 732-8371. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from July 13 to July 14, 2019