More Obituaries for Joan Falter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Mardale Falter

Joan Mardale Falter Obituary
Joan Mardale Falter Lakeside Joan Falter passed away on Sunday, January 26. She will be remembered for her love and kindness. Joan is survived by her husband, Lee Falter; son Cory Falter (Heather Falter); daughter Kelley Riddlespurger (David Riddlespurger); and grandchildren Kyle Raymond, Chloe Alyssa, Grant Michael, Reese Emily, and Reagan Leigh. Joan was born in Mansfield, OH, and met Lee Falter whom she married in 1963. Her life will be celebrated at Rise City Church on February 22 at 10:00 in the morning. August 26, 1941 - January 26, 2020
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Feb. 9 to Feb. 16, 2020
