More Obituaries for Joan Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Marie (Bambenek) Cook

Joan Marie (Bambenek) Cook Obituary
Joan Marie (Bambenek) Cook February 3, 1929 - January 10, 2020 San Diego Joan, 90, was born in Aberdeen, South Dakota. She was a homemaker and married to Cdr Donald A. Cook who had a career as a US Naval Aviator. Returning to Chula Vista after her husband's death in 1970, she was a long-time active member of St. Pius X church. She was one of the first three women to become lay ministers in the Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego.She is survived by her daughters, Maggie Weiss of San Diego, and Ries Voelkel of Escondido; son, Tom Cook of Chula Vista, three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.Rosary at 12:30 pm, Sat. Jan. 25, Mass at 1:00 pm, Sat. Jan. 25 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1120 Cuyamaca Ave., Chula Vista, and Inurnment at 9:30 AM, Tue. Jan 28, Miramar National Cemetery, 5795 Nobel Drive, San Diego. Donations can be made to St Pius X Catholic Church, 1120 Cuyamaca Ave., Chula Vista, CA 91911-3506.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020
