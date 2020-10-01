Mama.. thank you for your unconditional love! I will forever miss your beautiful eyes. You talked me through many trials and tribulations. Always my rock to come back to. I will forever miss your beautiful soul. Love, Charlene
Charlene Mayhall
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it
will be mailed to the family tomorrow.