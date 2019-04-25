JoAn Nevin July 25, 1934 - March 28, 2019 EL CAJON It is with sadness and great love that the family of JoAn Nevin announces her passing on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the age of 84 years. JoAn passed peacefully from this earth surrounded by her children and their spouses. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Nevin Sr. JoAn is survived by her five children and their spouses, Curtis and Dallas Nevin, Charles and Teri Nevin, Leslie and Michael Doherty, Christopher Nevin, and Laurie and Rocky Miller; her ten grandchildren and their spouses, Ryan and Angel, Brandon and Christa, Daryl, Carlin, Michelle and Brett, Trent, Jake and Wendy, T.J. and Megan, Amber and Alex, and Ashley and Kyle; and her eleven great-grandchildren, Ryliegh, Aaron, Jaxson, Lexi, Ava, Grace, Brayden, Sam, Nathan, Austin, and Audrey. She is also survived by her brothers and sister, Don, Linda, and Gerald. She loved her family as dearly as she is loved by all of them. JoAn was deeply devoted to her church and, over the many years, taught Sunday School and sang in the church choir. She was a devout San Diego Padres fan and loved fluffy slippers and the color red. She enjoyed spending time with her family, watching Padres' games, chocolate, and the occasional margarita.A memorial service will be held for JoAn on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2pm at the church she attended for over 50 years, First Lutheran Church, 867 S. Lincoln Ave., El Cajon, CA 92020. Attendees are asked to wear something red, in honor of JoAn. To help continue her kindness, loyalty and compassion, and in lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to First Lutheran Church. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary