Joan T. Van Horne June 19, 1929 - August 29, 2019 Poway Joan Tate Van Horne, 90, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at home in Poway, California.Joan was born on June 19, 1929 in Lexington, VA to Brigadier General Joseph Tate and Marguerite Tate (nee Parker) at the Stonewall Jackson Hospital in a room which was formerly Stonewall Jackson's study. She had one elder sister, Margaret (Margot).As the daughter of an Army officer, Joan moved frequently as a child, sometimes yearly, to various army bases in the U.S. Following World War II, she spent her senior year of high school in Paris when her father was appointed to be the Military Attach to France. Here she developed her love of Paris. She returned to Paris many times, the last of which was in 2005 when she traveled there with her daughter and granddaughter.Following her time in post-war Paris, Joan attended Duke University, where she completed a degree in Political Science.Joan married the late Edwin J. (Jay) Van Horne, Jr in 1954. They had five children, four sons and a daughter. During the first years of their marriage they moved frequently before settling in a suburb of Detroit, Michigan in 1963.When Joan and Jay became empty-nesters, they moved to San Diego in 1981 in advance of retirement to establish a new family home base. One by one, the entire family had relocated to southern California by 1984.Joan was an active member in St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church and participated in many of their programs including the Prayers and Squares quilting group where she shared her passion and talent for sewing and crafts. Joan had many close relationships with her fellow parishioners.Joan was a loving and caring person, devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend, always thinking of others first. She touched many people with her kind heart and generous spirit.Joan is survived by her children, Edwin J. Van Horne III, Peter F. Van Horne, Fredrick K. Van Horne, Dr. Paul H. Van Horne, and Johanna Van Horne; three grandchildren, one step-grandchild, seven step-great-grandchildren, three nieces, a nephew and a host of friends who are the same as family.A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 3pm at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 16275 Pomerado Rd, Poway, CA 92064.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite animal rescue organization.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 1, 2019