Joan Therese (Post) Armstrong
June 10, 1938 - September 20, 2020
San Diego
Joan is survived by her husband, Donald, sister, Betty Vincent-Mahar, daughter, Robin (Scott) Glasgow, her granddaughter, Stephanie (Brandon) Terry, and her great-grandsons, Cooper and Coleson. Joan also had four step-daughters, Kristi McLean, Dawnie Grubstein, Mary Lowrey, and Fabel Konicke. Joan was predeceased by her parents, John and Agnes, her son, Matthew Post, and siblings, Agnes, Shirley, John, and Donald.
Services will be held at Hope Church in Oregon.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.