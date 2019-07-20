Joan Wilson Smith September 27, 1931 - July 15, 2019 La Jolla Joan Wilson Smith, a loving and devoted mother, passed away on July 15, 2019 peacefully at her home in La Jolla, CA. She was 87 years old. Born in Cooper, TX, Joan learned the value of hard work and dedication from a very young age. An early job as a Neiman-Marcus model in Dallas was the perfect springboard to her career as a stewardess for American Airlines. It was on an AA flight that she met her future husband Samuel G. Smith. The two were married in 1956 and had two sons, Samuel G. Smith, Jr. (La Jolla, CA) and Scott W. Smith (Davidson, NC). Joan was widowed in 1973 and never remarried. Joan lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker and worker in the retail jewelry and travel sectors. She was loved by all who met her. Her generosity, sense of humor, and kindness and respect for everyone she met was second to none. Most of all, she loved her two boys and instilled in them the strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. In addition to her sons, Joan is survived by sister Janice Grossenbacher (Pacific Palisades, CA) and brother Jerry Wilson (Broken Arrow, OK). A celebration of Joan's life will be held at Morgan Run Club and Resort in Rancho Santa Fe on Friday, July 26th at 11am. Online condolences may be expressed through www.glenabbeysandiego.com. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from July 20 to July 22, 2019