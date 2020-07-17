My thoughts and prayers are with Joan's sons, Scott and Sam and other family members. Joan is my first cousin and even though we lived in different states since we were very young, I always remembered the fun times we shared as kids. I knew she was successful at every task she undertook. Perhaps her greatest success was her home and her family. I feel sad but I know she is happy and I believe she joined her husband. My husband and I will make a donation in Joan's memory to the American Heart Association. Geneva Wood Voetter

