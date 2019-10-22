|
|
Joann Claire Hooper December 23, 1930 - October 3, 2019 Chula Vista Joann Claire Hooper, 88, passed away on October 3, 2019. She taught elementary school for 27 years at Palomar and Lauderbach Elementary schools. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Albert Frederick Hooper II. She is survived by her 3 daughters, Holly, Jill and Suzanne, four grandchildren, Ashley, Shane, Todd and Cortney, and 9 great-grandchildren. The memorial will be held tomorrow, October 23 at 11:30 am at the Community Congregational Church at 276 F St., Chula Vista, CA. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to the San Diego Zoo, P.O. Box 120551, San Diego, CA 92112.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 22, 2019