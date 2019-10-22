San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glen Abbey Mortuary
3838 Bonita Road
Bonita, CA 91902
(619) 498-4600
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Community Congregational Church
276 F St.
Chula Vista, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joann Hooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joann Claire Hooper


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joann Claire Hooper Obituary
Joann Claire Hooper December 23, 1930 - October 3, 2019 Chula Vista Joann Claire Hooper, 88, passed away on October 3, 2019. She taught elementary school for 27 years at Palomar and Lauderbach Elementary schools. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Albert Frederick Hooper II. She is survived by her 3 daughters, Holly, Jill and Suzanne, four grandchildren, Ashley, Shane, Todd and Cortney, and 9 great-grandchildren. The memorial will be held tomorrow, October 23 at 11:30 am at the Community Congregational Church at 276 F St., Chula Vista, CA. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to the San Diego Zoo, P.O. Box 120551, San Diego, CA 92112.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glen Abbey Mortuary
Download Now