I met Joann first in 2018 when she and Igor came to the Penn Nursing awards ceremony and reception in her honor. However, as a 30+ year nutrition support dietitian and a leader at ASPEN where Joann also led in her day, I have complete regard for the contributions that Joann made with Stanley Dudrick in the development of safe provision of parenteral (IV) nutrition to hospital patients. My career as a nutrition professor at Penn Nursing that has always included a portion of time spent with patients requiring parenteral nutrition would not have been possible without Joann's groundbreaking efforts in making this treatment option feasible. My work with patients who require this therapy lifelong is still heavily dependent on her groundwork, and I'm incredibly grateful. My contribution will go to Penn Nursing in her honor.



Charlene Compher, PhD, RD

Professor of Nutrition Science

Penn Nursing