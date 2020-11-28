1/1
JoAnn Grant
1941 - 2019
{ "" }
In memory of JoAnn Grant.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 28, 2020.
December 6, 2019
We will miss our wonderful neighbor of almost 20 years.

Sybil & Barrie Grossman
December 6, 2019
We are so sorry for you loss and would like to express our deepest condolences. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Grant Family.

Sincerely,
Annie Bouchard-O'Hara and family,
Daughter of Debi Taylor-Bouchard
Annie O'Hara
December 1, 2019
I met Joann first in 2018 when she and Igor came to the Penn Nursing awards ceremony and reception in her honor. However, as a 30+ year nutrition support dietitian and a leader at ASPEN where Joann also led in her day, I have complete regard for the contributions that Joann made with Stanley Dudrick in the development of safe provision of parenteral (IV) nutrition to hospital patients. My career as a nutrition professor at Penn Nursing that has always included a portion of time spent with patients requiring parenteral nutrition would not have been possible without Joann's groundbreaking efforts in making this treatment option feasible. My work with patients who require this therapy lifelong is still heavily dependent on her groundwork, and I'm incredibly grateful. My contribution will go to Penn Nursing in her honor.

Charlene Compher, PhD, RD
Professor of Nutrition Science
Penn Nursing
