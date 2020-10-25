JoAnn Roubinek

July 3, 1939 - October 1, 2020

San Diego

JoAnn passed away on October 1, 2020, peacefully, in the home she had lived in for over 55 years. She was born in Madera, California and her family moved to Chula Vista, where she graduated from Chula Vista High School in 1957.In 1959, she met her future husband, Bill. In 1962, Bill and JoAnn were married. Three years after that, in 1965, they bought the only house they have ever lived in.JoAnn gave birth to two children, Susan Joann in 1966 and Tammy Lynn in 1971. She loved her daughters and her five grandchildren: Zach and Shelby Stiles, and Noah (also Nicole), Sydney and Christopher Villalobos.JoAnn took pride in making her house a friendly and welcoming home, especially when decorating for holidays. Many of the decorations were items that she had made. She tried almost every craft that she heard about, ceramics, knitting, sewing, counted cross stitch and quilting, among many. If she heard about a new craft she might be interested in, she would take a class. She also had a passion for succulents.But the craft that gave her the most pleasure, both to make, and to give, was to make a unique card especially for someone! Most of her cards contained graphics that she created and painted. She put her heart into every card she made for someone.A memorial service is not planned at this time because of the Covid restrictions. JoAnn was part of an organization called Gently Hugged which makes, and delivers to hospitals, items for newborn babies. If desired, a contribution could be made to Gently Hugged.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store