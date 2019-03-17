Resources More Obituaries for Joanne Stout Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joanne A. Stout

Obituary Condolences Flowers Joanne A. Stout June 20, 1934 - March 10, 2019 San Diego Our friend Joanne is now at peace and reunited with her family and beloved pets. An only child, Joanne Ruth Adams was born June 20, 1934 in Detroit, MI. Her father, George J. Adams, was a graduate of Culver Military Academy and a career Army officer. Her mother, Ruth (Busby) Adams was a homemaker. Joanne graduated from Taft High School in Chicago, Illinois and entered DePauw University where she pledged Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. She graduated cum laude from Beloit College in Wisconsin in 1956.After college, Joanne traveled by troop ship with her dog, King, to Tokyo, Japan to join her parents. Lt. Colonel Adams was stationed with U.S. Forces Headquarters and Joanne worked as a reporter for Stars and Stripes newspaper. Returning to the United States to Ft. Jackson, S. Carolina, Joanne, on her 25th birthday, June 20, 1959, married Army Lt. Stephen Penley Stout, son of Army Colonel and Mrs. Lex M. Stout. At Steve's various duty stations Joanne worked as an elementary school teacher or as a social worker. After Steve's return from Vietnam, where he was a helicopter pilot, he retired from the Army and worked as a pilot for TWA airlines. Joanne and Steve had no children; they divorced, but remained friends until Steve's death in 1998.In the Fall of 1969, Joanne began work as a Deputy Probation Officer for the San Diego County Probation Department. Over her 27 year career she worked exclusively in Juvenile Services, most notably representing the department in Juvenile Court and mentoring many judges and attorneys in the laws, policies and procedures specific to juvenile case matters. She retired as a Senior Probation Officer in July, 1996.In 1980, Joanne married Don Basile, a professor at SDSU; they divorced in 1985, there were no children, and Don predeceased her. Joanne lived in her home in Rancho Bernardo until September, 2018 when, due to her cancer, she moved into nearby Casa de las Campanas Continuing Care Community. On December 31, she transitioned into Casa's Health Center, a skilled nursing facility, where she died on March 10, 2019.During her time in San Diego, Joanne was, for over 20 years, a volunteer usher and team leader for the Old Globe Theatre. She also volunteered at the Safari Park and the public library in Rancho Bernardo. She was an avid bridge player and belonged to two book clubs. She traveled extensively throughout the world- Europe, Asia, Peru, Africa, and Australia. Her favorite trips were a cruise on the Black Sea, a safari in Kenya, travel to Egypt, Romania and Bulgaria; her favorite city was Prague. She always looked forward to tasting the local beers! Joanne was bright, extremely well organized, straight-forward and fun loving, a great travel partner and steadfast friend. She leaves her cousin, Jay Poppleton, of Palm Harbor, Fla. and a host of friends.We would like to thank her caregiver Ros, charge nurses Dorota and Sheila and LVNs Christina and Kathy at Casa de las Campanas Health Center and nurse Kelly with Hospice of the South Coast for their wonderful care of Joanne.A Celebration of Life will be held on April 9. In lieu of flowers one may send donations to the Zoological Society of San Diego or the San Diego Humane Society. For details please contact Linda Crogan. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries