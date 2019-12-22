|
Joanne Adair Jo' Spicer December 24, 1929 - November 28, 2019 San Diego Joanne Adair Spicer, known by family and friends as Jo,' passed away on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019, in her home after celebrating the Holiday with family and friends.Jo was born in Ashtabula, Ohio, on December 24, 1929, to Beatrice and Denzel Austin. In the early 1950's she followed her family to Southern California where she began a long career with AT&T. She retired in the 1980s.Jo was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack Marlow Spicer (1924-1976). She is survived by two daughters, Cassandra Hardesty of La Mesa, California, and Deborah Mann, who lives in Florida and Wisconsin.Jo will be missed by three generations of nephews and nieces who all loved her warmth, giving nature and a wonderful sense of humor. A small celebration of life will be held in January 2020 in accordance with her wishes.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019