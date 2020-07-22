Joanne Alice Kingsbury August 13, 1945 - July 12, 2020 SAN MARCOS Joanne Alice Kingsbury, 74, transitioned peacefully from this life on July 12, 2020, at 1:11 pm with her daughter, Tziporah Carolee Kingsbury holding her hand. Born on August 13, 1945, in East Hartford, Connecticut, to Alice and Stanley Ozimek, she is survived by her two children, Tziporah Carolee Kingsbury and David Kingsbury as well as her brother, Richard Ozimek.Joanne graduated from East Hartford High School and was top of her school swim team. Earlier in life, Joanne enjoyed days on the beach and camping with her children. She will be remembered for her uncanny feisty, playful spirit. She cherished the simple treasures of life, laughing with friends and co-workers over a glass of wine and her daily Starbucks runs. Faithful to her church at San Rafael Parish, Joanne thrived on going to mass every Sunday. Most of all, she loved her sidekick dog, Pete. She was an extremely moral and dedicated employee working as a buyer for most of her life and spending the last ten years serving at Home Depot.In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to https:// elizabethhospice.org/
hospice-care/