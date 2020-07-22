1/1
Joanne Alice Kingsbury
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joanne Alice Kingsbury August 13, 1945 - July 12, 2020 SAN MARCOS Joanne Alice Kingsbury, 74, transitioned peacefully from this life on July 12, 2020, at 1:11 pm with her daughter, Tziporah Carolee Kingsbury holding her hand. Born on August 13, 1945, in East Hartford, Connecticut, to Alice and Stanley Ozimek, she is survived by her two children, Tziporah Carolee Kingsbury and David Kingsbury as well as her brother, Richard Ozimek.Joanne graduated from East Hartford High School and was top of her school swim team. Earlier in life, Joanne enjoyed days on the beach and camping with her children. She will be remembered for her uncanny feisty, playful spirit. She cherished the simple treasures of life, laughing with friends and co-workers over a glass of wine and her daily Starbucks runs. Faithful to her church at San Rafael Parish, Joanne thrived on going to mass every Sunday. Most of all, she loved her sidekick dog, Pete. She was an extremely moral and dedicated employee working as a buyer for most of her life and spending the last ten years serving at Home Depot.In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to https:// elizabethhospice.org/ hospice-care/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved