Joanne Caroline Edwards May 30, 1955 - April 16, 2020 CHULA VISTA Joanne Caroline Edwards, 64 passed away at home the morning of April 16, 2020. Born May 30, 1955, in Crescent City, CA. She loved to read and spend time with her family. She was kind, generous and funny. She will be missed dearly. She was survived by her daughters, Sandi Ashley, Melissa Palafox, Vestalee Plamondon; eleven grandchildren, and ten great- grandchildren; sister, Nita Parker and brother, Pat Edwards. Preceded in death by parents, Calvin and Vestalee Edwards, and brothers, Michael and Timothy Edwards.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 23, 2020