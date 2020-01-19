|
Joanne Elizabeth Callan December 23, 1936 - January 13, 2020 Solana Beach Dr. Joanne Callan died peacefully in her home from complications of breast cancer. Born in Arkansas, she graduated from the University of Oklahoma where she was a member of Mortar Board and the Pi Beta Phi sorority. Joanne earned a PhD in Psychology at the University of Texas, Austin. She and her husband, James Callan, moved to San Diego in 1976 following his completion of active duty in the Navy. Joanne was a psychoanalyst and a Diplomate with the American Board of Professional Psychology. She trained and taught at the San Diego Psychoanalytic Society and Institute and served a term as President. She joined the faculty of the California School of Professional Psychology in 1976, served as Dean and Provost and became a Distinguished Professor in the PhD and PsyD programs after CSPP became part of Alliant University. She was one of the honorees after whom Alliant's Callan-Smith-Meltzoff Scholarship was named. She was the founding Executive Director of the American Psychological Association, Education Directorate, in Washington, DC. There she advocated for advanced education in clinical psychology and worked with Congress to improve the quality of and access to mental health care. Joanne also served as Associate Clinical Professor at the UCSD School of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry. Joanne was on the Board of Directors of the YWCA of San Diego County, the Board of Trustees of The Bishop's School, the Board of Directors at Hanna Fenichel Center for Child Development, and the Alliant University Board of Trustees. She loved animals, especially dogs and horses, and managed a family business breeding Arabian and Half-Arabian horses. She was joyful and generous and known for her positivity and boundless energy. She cared deeply about the people around her, believing that we are here to help one another. Joanne was a lifelong Episcopalian and is survived by her husband Jim, daughter Megan and sister Terri Sullivan. The family requests that gifts in her memory be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, St. Peter's Episcopal Church Del Mar, the Callan-Smith-Meltzoff Scholarship Fund of Alliant University, or the Hanna Fenichel Center for Child Development.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020