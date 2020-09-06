Joanne Evans Fiscus Warner

March 14, 1934 - August 14, 2020

San Diego

Joanne Evans Fiscus Warner was born in 1934 in Indiana, Pennsylvania. Upon graduating from Muskingum College, Joanne accepted an elementary school teaching position in San Diego and made a cross-country move. It was here that Joanne met Robert Warner, another teacher and baseball coach at the neighboring high school. The two met at a district conference and went on their first date a week later. After five months of dating, Robert proposed, and they married later that summer in Joanne's hometown.Joanne and Robert welcomed their first child, daughter Deborah, into the world the following year. Over the course of the next decade, they would also welcome three sons, David, James, and Brian, to the family. Anyone who knew Joanne would say that the greatest joys of her later years would come with the arrival of her seven grandchildren: Lauren, Katie, Justin, Natalie, Andrew, Jaclyn, and Cole. She was the ultimate doting grandmother and loved every minute either spent with or talking about her grandchildren.Sadly, Joanne passed on Friday, August 14th, 2020 at the age of 86. She is survived by her children Deborah, David and James, as well as her grandchildren. While losing her is difficult for the family, it provides them with some solace knowing that she is reunited with Robert, who passed in 2019.While she is no longer with us, Joanne left behind a legacy of kindness and warmth, and instilled a love of ginger snaps, Padres games, always having a fire in the fireplace, watching Jeopardy, and the importance of family gatherings in those she has left behind.



An interment service will be held for family members at Miramar National Cemetery on Monday, September 7th, 2020.



