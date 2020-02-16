|
Joanne Sikes Albrecht March 3, 1928 - January 27, 2020 Point Loma Joanne Sikes Albrecht passed away peacefully at her home after a short battle with cancer. She was born on March 3rd, 1928, to Cyril P. Sikes and Jerry Spriggs in San Diego, CA.She was a true Point Loman. She grew up in Loma Portal and attended Loma Portal Elementary and Pt. Loma High School. She met the love of her life while at San Diego State, where she received a degree in marketing. Joanne married Richard Albrecht from Ocean Beach on August 27th, 1949, in the chapel at Point Loma Presbyterian Church. Joanne joined Rich at UC Berkeley while he studied architecture, and she worked in a dentist's office. In 1956, he designed and built their forever their home in Pt Loma.Joanne touched many lives with her involvement in the community. She volunteered for a variety of organizations and was a beloved preschool teacher and lifetime member at Point Loma Community Presbyterian Church and the Thursday Club. When Rich retired, they traveled extensively to many fun and exciting places. She loved both golf and tennis and was an avid bridge player. She and her partner took 2nd place in her doubles division at the Senior Olympics at the age of 90! She was blessed with a huge group of treasured friends, many from early childhood. Throughout her life, Joanne set a wonderful example of how to stay healthy in body and mind. She lived life to the fullest, and she did it her way! She is survived by her daughter, Jan; son, Mark; daughter-in-law, Carlene, 4 granddaughters, and 2 great-granddaughters. A celebration of life will be held at the Point Loma Community Presbyterian Church on February 29th, at 11:00 AM. Reception to follow in the family life center. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020