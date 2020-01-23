Home

Jocelyn De Leon Chie' Gagarin January 16, 1960 - January 15, 2020 Spring Valley Jocelyn D. Gagarin, 59, of Spring Valley, died at Sharp Grossmont Hospital on January 15, 2020. She was born to Alberto T. De Leon and Umerlinda V. De Leon on January 16, 1960. Jocelyn was a devoted and loving mother for 41 years, and touched everyone she interacted with through her gentle care and unforgettable cooking. Jocelyn is survived by her mother, her best friend of 30 years, Mr. Dennyfield Adams, her four sons; Lawrence Gagarin, Levi Gagarin, Luis Gagarin Jr., and Daniel Adams, along with her grandchildren; Phoebe Gonzales and Sean Gonzales, as well as several siblings. She will forever be in our hearts and memories. A brief period for comfort and to share stories of remembrance will take place at Abbey Cremation Services on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 2-2:30p. For more info, contact Abbey Cremation Services.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 23, 2020
