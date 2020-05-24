Jody A. Batchelder
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jody's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jody A. Batchelder San Diego Jody Batchelder, formerly of San Diego, California, passed away April 16, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. She was predeceased by husband Richard Batchelder, DDS.Jody is survived by her daughter, Cary Hatton, of San Antonio; sister, Sue Secrist of Madison, Mississippi; three grandsons and five great-grandchildren of the Houston, Texas, area.Services will be held at a later date at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, in San Diego. April 16, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved