Jody A. Batchelder San Diego Jody Batchelder, formerly of San Diego, California, passed away April 16, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. She was predeceased by husband Richard Batchelder, DDS.Jody is survived by her daughter, Cary Hatton, of San Antonio; sister, Sue Secrist of Madison, Mississippi; three grandsons and five great-grandchildren of the Houston, Texas, area.Services will be held at a later date at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, in San Diego. April 16, 2020



