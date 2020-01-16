|
Joe A. Jeter December 18, 1956 - January 6, 2020 SAN DIEGO Husband, brother, uncle and loyal friend. Joe Jeter passed from this life Monday January 6th at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest, San Diego. He was surrounded by love, music and a circle of cherished family and friends. Joe took ill suddenly the day before Christmas Eve, soldiering to overcome a complicated string of critical health issues that he fought with the determination and vigor he famously applied to everything in life.Born in Chula Vista, to Jo Ann (ne Cunningham) and Claude C. Jeter, he was the youngest of their three boys. Jack, Russ and Joe grew from boyhood into their adult lives bonded by family and a commitment to shared business ventures. After attending University of California San Diego, Joe ultimately took a more tactical role in the family's construction and real estate interests - helping to build out commercial properties throughout the Golden State. Joe's diverse and constant movement from project to project soon parlayed his curiosity and love for travel into a lifelong pursuit of culture. Crisscrossing the globe became a dedicated vocation, from setting up residence in Madrid to tackle Castilian Spanish or escaping innumerable Winters courtesy of Australia's subtropic geography, Joe wasn't interested the idea of vacationing, he wanted to immerse himself in daily life around the globe. His penchant for adventure also kept him dizzyingly active; apart from becoming a private pilot, he could often be found scuba diving, on safari, bungee jumping, skydiving, swimming with great whites in South Africa - even cycling across the United States ('s TransAmerica Bicycle-trek). In 2014, inspired by a story on NPR, Joe trained exhaustively to hike a fabled 500 mile 15th Century pilgrim route known as El Camino de Santiago (The Way of Saint James). Starting at the base of the Pyrenees, Joe trekked through medieval Spanish villages for a month-long journey of personal discovery. So deeply moved by the experience and the physical challenge, he went on to complete a second "Camino" the following year with his sister-in-law Marji.While Joe's international adventures may read like fiction, his life Stateside was just as ambitious. The nature of his work and the Jeter businesses required near constant movement. In San Diego, like many other notable projects, Hillcrest's Ace Hardware store on University Avenue would become a proud local landmark. The store, which he co-founded in 1995 with Bruce Reeves was even dubbed the coolest hardware store on the planet' and after nearly two decades Joe returned to help orchestrate an expansion in 2016. Another passion project was The Statehouse Inn, a 125-room hotel in the Land o' Lincoln originally built in 1961. After acquiring the property in 2000, Joe painstakingly restored the Springfield Illinois hotel from a woebegone eyesore, to an upscale, mid-century gem of hospitality. Joe's dedication to the project would push him from running general construction to full-fledged interior design, commissioning 60's era fixtures and custom furniture while providing modern guest amenities still unrivaled by competitors today. The hotel design even won over eyes in the design industry with an eight-page feature in Shelter Interiors Oct./Nov. 2003 issue entitled "Hotel Hip". Looking to expand the historic hotel's footprint in 2010, Joe oversaw construction and design of the Governors Ballroom, a 5,400 square foot state-of-the-art venue that soon became Springfield's most sought after event space. Having lived in Chicago at the beginning of the millennia, Joe relocated to Atlanta Georgia in 2003. A social fixture among Atlanta's LGBTQ+ community, Joe became an ardent supporter of For the Kid in All of Us, a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of Metropolitan Atlanta's children in need. Joe's philanthropic work was not always seen, but he was dedicated to sharing his time, resources and expertise with family, friends and strangers alike. Those that know of or benefited from his generosity understand the depth and profundity of his nature - someone who longed to ease and unburden anyone's life or circumstance. Though he cut an imposing figure at 6'3", there was a sincerity in his character that was as sensitive as it was strong. It's impossible to chronicle Joe's life without mentioning some of the more challenging moments. Suffering an unfortunate cycling accident, Joe lived in the shadow of chronic pain for many years. A self-denying empath, Joe found solace in family and friends but often silently carried the stress of his life rather than create a hardship on the lives of those around him. He spoke often of the great heartache he faced with the loss of an entire generation of friends in the early wake of the AIDS crisis, and in more recent years, the deaths of his eldest brother Jack, his mother Jo Ann and young nephew Jacob. The gravitas and frequency of these events cast a pall over the entire Jeter family and ultimately lead Joe to a bittersweet but swift San Diego homecoming.Tragedy would turn to triumph in 2008, the ultimate reboot for Joe in both life and love. This year would introduce him to his future husband, Tim Chan, a man whom he later (and often) referred to as the greatest love of his life. After years of bemoaning bachelorhood, Joe found his "other half" in Tim. The couple dated for several years before a casual proposal on a breezy Mexican afternoon in Puerto Vallarta would find them happily engaged. Tim's work with an international fitness brand had the pair traveling the world together extensively. When the U.S. Supreme Court finally struck down all state bans on same-sex marriage, Joe and Tim had a private ceremony at the home of their dear friends True Ryndes and Jim Anderson.If adjectives add color to character, Joe Jeter's life was a brilliant mix. He was a voracious speed reader, often finishing a novel the weight and width of a suitcase in a single day. His inquisitive mind was tireless, curiosity that sometimes lead to good trouble, but always resulted in an epic story. He could fix, or build, or spot a drywall seam or construction issue a mile away. His acute love of gadgetry and anything tech driven made him the go-to IT support guru (he even received a Drone pilot's license). Another joy in Joe's life was entertaining. Whether it was one of his legendary Pride parties or a "simple" dinner at home, the art of entertaining was something Joe worked decades to perfect. Lighting, music, drinks (including some of Tim's original concoctions) - anyone and everyone was welcome at his table. Part of his personal repertoire included committing the entire Sex and the City series to memory, and on any given morning, coffee in hand, dog by his side he could recite any episode of The Golden Girls line by line. Joe Jeter was a study in contrasts, a touch ornery but highly self-aware, tender hearted but with the swagger and boldness of a linebacker. He was nothing if not comfortable in his own skin, a true original. While his passing marks a surreal, unimaginable pain for those who Joe so fiercely loved - his overwhelming generosity, steadfast loyalty and protective shepherding of family and friends will remain a blessing forever unmatched. Joe's memory lives on with his husband, Tim (and their Doberman Santa), sister-in-law, Linda, nephews, Jaden (wife Jennifer) and Justin (wife Antonia), sister-in-law, Marji and niece, Jennifer (husband Michael Trupiano) nephew, Jarad, brother, Russ (wife Kim) and nieces and nephews, Jonah, Jessica and Josephine and innumerable friends of his around the world.Per Joe's wishes the family and friends will be gathering to hold a private celebration of Joe's life. Anyone wishing to make a remembrance in Joe's honor, please consider a donation to the NSW (New South Wales Rural Fire Service) quickweb.westpac.com.au or WIRES (Australian Wildlife Rescue) wires.org.au
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 16, 2020