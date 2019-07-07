Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joel Arding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joel David Arding

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joel David Arding Obituary
Joel David Arding October 11, 1956 - June 23, 2019 Oceanside Surfer, Musician, Athlete, Artist, retired California State Police/Highway Patrol officer. But most of all, Grampa' to Rory Arthur 17-months, father to Alexander 30 (Elora), and Jacklyn 33, brother of Jim and Jon (Patty), and best friend & husband for 40+ years to Erin. Joel grew up in Moraga, CA and raised his family in Sacramento, then Oceanside, CA since 1997. Glioblastoma brain cancer didn't get the "best of him"; those who knew and loved him did. Celebration of Life - laughter and tears welcomed - scheduled for Sunday, July 14, from 2pm -5pm, at the QLN Conference Center, at 1938 Avenida Del Oro, Oceanside, CA 92056. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the American Brain Tumor Association and/or The .
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.