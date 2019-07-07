|
Joel David Arding October 11, 1956 - June 23, 2019 Oceanside Surfer, Musician, Athlete, Artist, retired California State Police/Highway Patrol officer. But most of all, Grampa' to Rory Arthur 17-months, father to Alexander 30 (Elora), and Jacklyn 33, brother of Jim and Jon (Patty), and best friend & husband for 40+ years to Erin. Joel grew up in Moraga, CA and raised his family in Sacramento, then Oceanside, CA since 1997. Glioblastoma brain cancer didn't get the "best of him"; those who knew and loved him did. Celebration of Life - laughter and tears welcomed - scheduled for Sunday, July 14, from 2pm -5pm, at the QLN Conference Center, at 1938 Avenida Del Oro, Oceanside, CA 92056. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the American Brain Tumor Association and/or The .
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 7, 2019