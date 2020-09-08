I met Joel through the connection of golf, but unlike golf course connections that remain golf-centric, we were fortunate to also enjoy the connection of music. I am a jazz pianist/composer, and Joel had been thinking about writing a musical ever since his college days. When he found out I had composing abilities, he started hounding me to form a creative partnership and create a masterpiece that could successfully navigate the journey to Broadway. Lofty goal, right? Well, one thing about Joel was that he did not have any "quit" in him. He figured why not? And so we worked diligently for a couple of years, fitting writing sessions in between work, home life, and of course, golf. We ended up with around 15 tunes in various stages of completion. The musical did not make it to Broadway, but I really enjoyed the work we put in.

I am missing Joel's company, and know that many others are as well. That alone is a powerful legacy.

Adam Vaczek

Friend