Joel Rudi Junker
1950 - 2019
In memory of Joel Rudi Junker.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Community Lutheran Church
Memories & Condolences

May 20, 2020
You will be missed. Thanks for everything.
Sheri Harper
Coworker
May 20, 2020
I was very sad to see this... I wad Joel's paralegal/office manager from April 1996 until July 2003. I remember how much he helped me and my daughter ( who thought of him like an uncle because their birthdays were so close). He was wonderful to have as an employer (in fact, all employers since have been gauged using Joel as a role model for whether or not the employer was good). In other words, Joel was my best employer. I will miss him dearly.
Sheri Harper
Coworker
May 20, 2020
January 7, 2020
Rebekah Nelson
January 5, 2020
I met Joel at Cambridge in 1977 and our friendship has lasted since then. I live in South Africa, but half a great circle was not sufficient distance to impair the friendship. He was best man at my wedding in Johannesburg, in 1996. There were long gaps between visits to see each other, whether in Seattle or San Diego, Johannes burg , Lake Kariba or my farm in the Eastern Cape, South Africa.
Sadly, distance and age meant we travelled less as the years went by, and he died without my knowing it until today, when I tried to reach him and could not.
He was a man with a presence, a man of sound values, and indeed, in my opinion, a man of great value, pure and simple. Rest In Peace Joel. My life is immeasurably better for having known you.
Nigel Brunette
November 26, 2019
I just learned of Joel's passing. I first met Joel about 20 years ago when we were on opposite sides of a legal controversy. We became friends and worked together on a number of client matters over the years. Several times a year at least, Joel and I would call each other to get a different perspective on a trade law issue one of us was wrestling with. After a while, we talked several times a year just to catch up. The international trade law bar has lost a superb practitioner. Those of us who knew him are better off because of it. Rest in peace, my friend,
Mike Hodes
September 16, 2019
I had the prvlege of being a fellow board member of Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo with Joel at a time when it was in the throws of a huge capital imptoverment Program which place our zoo as a leader in the nation of creatng animal exhibitry than unigue in the country, if not the world....his interewst,energy and enthusiasm for the project was both infecious but most valeable in creaqting the swuccess of the proces and its effect on zoos every where....C, David Hughbanks, Seattle
September 15, 2019
I met Joel through the connection of golf, but unlike golf course connections that remain golf-centric, we were fortunate to also enjoy the connection of music. I am a jazz pianist/composer, and Joel had been thinking about writing a musical ever since his college days. When he found out I had composing abilities, he started hounding me to form a creative partnership and create a masterpiece that could successfully navigate the journey to Broadway. Lofty goal, right? Well, one thing about Joel was that he did not have any "quit" in him. He figured why not? And so we worked diligently for a couple of years, fitting writing sessions in between work, home life, and of course, golf. We ended up with around 15 tunes in various stages of completion. The musical did not make it to Broadway, but I really enjoyed the work we put in.
I am missing Joel's company, and know that many others are as well. That alone is a powerful legacy.
Adam Vaczek
Friend
September 14, 2019
Our deepest sympathy sent with love. Prayers and blessings to all family. Jane and Dale Kelley.
Jane Kelley
Friend
September 13, 2019
Great Guy!! Fun guy to be around! Enjoyed being in high school with him!
Dave Lutterman
Acquaintance
September 12, 2019
A message to the family. The George and Marcy Stuck family would to offer are deepest Sympathy. Jennette Taylor is a cousin and we offer her our deepest condolences. He was a special person and I enjoyed his first book. God bless.✝
George Stuck
September 11, 2019
Rick & I are so sorry for your loss. Jeanette & Joel's Family you have our sympathy & prayers. Dear cousin we love you & we pray that Jesus gives you the strength to get through these hard days ahead, Jesus love is always with you.
Rick & Nancy Shepherd
September 11, 2019
Joel was a great person and friend, graduated with Joel in 1968 at Wellsburg Comm School, Wellsburg Iowa. Joel always made it back when he could to our class reunions and was a pleasure to be around when he did. Joel will be greatly missed my many. My thoughts and prayers for the family. May God bless you Joel!
John Hess
September 11, 2019
Joel was always a kind-hearted gentleman who knew a lot in this industry. We will miss his smile and his whit. May we meet up yonder. God Bless.
Brenda Barnes
September 10, 2019
Joels smile and zest for life will be missed by all that knew him. My sincere regrets to his loved ones for this loss.
Linda Howe Spacil
Friend
