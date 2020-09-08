I met Joel at Cambridge in 1977 and our friendship has lasted since then. I live in South Africa, but half a great circle was not sufficient distance to impair the friendship. He was best man at my wedding in Johannesburg, in 1996. There were long gaps between visits to see each other, whether in Seattle or San Diego, Johannes burg , Lake Kariba or my farm in the Eastern Cape, South Africa.
Sadly, distance and age meant we travelled less as the years went by, and he died without my knowing it until today, when I tried to reach him and could not.
He was a man with a presence, a man of sound values, and indeed, in my opinion, a man of great value, pure and simple. Rest In Peace Joel. My life is immeasurably better for having known you.
Nigel Brunette