1/1
Joel T. Navarro
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joel T. Navarro October 18, 1951 - July 2, 2020 San Diego It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Joel on July 2, 2020. He was born in Pratt, Kansas. In 1965, the family left Kansas for Santa Paula, CA to work in the lemon fields. They left Santa Paula for San Diego in 1966 where he met the love of his life, Rose. They had two children, Salena and Joel, Jr. He graduated from Kearny H.S. in 1970. Joel retired from Kragen Auto Parts after 32 yrs. Joel was a devout catholic and was involved at Holy Family Church as the lead sacristan, usher and helped wherever needed. He is survived by his wife, children, three granddaughters, one great grandson, two sisters and one brother. Mass will be celebrated on July 14, 2020 at Holy Family Church at 11:00 a.m. He will be dearly missed by many.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved