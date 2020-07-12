Joel T. Navarro October 18, 1951 - July 2, 2020 San Diego It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Joel on July 2, 2020. He was born in Pratt, Kansas. In 1965, the family left Kansas for Santa Paula, CA to work in the lemon fields. They left Santa Paula for San Diego in 1966 where he met the love of his life, Rose. They had two children, Salena and Joel, Jr. He graduated from Kearny H.S. in 1970. Joel retired from Kragen Auto Parts after 32 yrs. Joel was a devout catholic and was involved at Holy Family Church as the lead sacristan, usher and helped wherever needed. He is survived by his wife, children, three granddaughters, one great grandson, two sisters and one brother. Mass will be celebrated on July 14, 2020 at Holy Family Church at 11:00 a.m. He will be dearly missed by many.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store