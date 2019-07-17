Home

Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
393 E. Main St.
Spartanburg, SC
Joella F. Utley


1935 - 2019
Joella F. Utley Obituary
Joella F. Utley September 20, 1935 - July 11, 2019 Campobello, SC Dr. Joella F. Jordan Utley, 83, of Campobello, SC, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born September 20, 1935, in Clinton, Oklahoma, she was the daughter of the late Marshall and Faye Fritch Jordan and wife of 44 years to the late Dr. Joe R. Utley.A gifted radiologist, Dr. Utley was involved in the community with the following organizations: Tryon Concert Association, Wofford (Board of Trustees), Brevard Music Center, Spartanburg Hospital Foundation, Thursday Study Club, Heart Board of Spartanburg Hospital Foundation, former president of the Spartanburg Philharmonic, The Music Foundation of Spartanburg, and a member of the National Board of Advisors Trumpet Competition George Mason University.Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer Utley Phillips and husband Kenneth Franklin Phillips and their son, Jayden Tavon Phillips; daughter-in-law, Barbara Allen Utley and her twin sons, Joseph Tyler Utley and Jonathan Paul Utley. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son, Benjamin Tyler Utley.The family will receive friends 6:008:00 PM Friday, July 19, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. A memorial service honoring her life will be conducted at 11:00 AM Saturday, July 20, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, 393 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29302, by The Rev. Joanne R. Hull.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Music Foundation of Spartanburg, 200 East Saint John Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306; Wofford College, 429 North Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303; or First Presbyterian Church, 393 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 17, 2019
