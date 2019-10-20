|
|
John A. Bruhn, Sr. October 13, 1935 - October 7, 2019 San Diego John A. Bruhn, Sr., passed away at his home in San Diego on October 7, 2019, a week before his 84th birthday. He was born in Indianapolis, the son of John A. and Rachel (Hull) Bruhn, and was president of his high school class. John attended DePauw University, where he played on the football team and was president of his fraternity, Delta Kappa Epsilon. He earned a BA degree and graduated with distinction. While at DePauw, John met his wife, Joene. After graduation, they married and moved to San Diego, where they raised their two sons. John completed a career in the Marine Corps Reserve as a Tank Officer, and later earned an MBA from San Diego State University and a Ph.D. from USC and USIU. John began his career working at UCSD, where he also taught part-time. He then spent fourteen years working for the County of San Diego as Chief Deputy Assessor, County Recorder, and head of the 4,000-employee Law and Justice Agency. Subsequently, John became president and CEO of Financial Federal Credit Union in San Diego, a position he held for fifteen years. He was selected as Outstanding Credit Union CEO in the nation and served as Chairman of the Board for WesCorps, the largest credit union in the world. John was inducted into the Credit Union Hall of Fame, and featured in Marquis' "Who's Who in the West." John was active in community service for most of his life. His San Diego contributions included: founding President of the Eagle Scout Alumni Association, Treasurer of the Armed Services YMCA, Chairman of the Downtown Kiwanis Foundation and Director of the Junior Chamber of Commerce. John was also involved with , SDSU Business Alumni, R. and A., and Downtown Breakfast Rotary. During retirement, he worked part-time for the District Attorney, and was on the Board of the Marine Corps Historical Museum. John will be remembered as a gentleman who was unfailingly honest and ethical. He was proud to be an Eagle Scout and a Marine. One of his favorite quotes was from Shakespeare: This above all: to thine own self be true'. He was a caring and supportive father who had a mischievous sense of humora trait he passed on to both of his sons. He leaves behind his best friend and beloved wife of 62 years, Joene, his two sons John (Lauren), and Jeff (Kathy), and his three grandchildrenGarrett, Kaylee and Justinall of whom gave him great pride. John was predeceased by his brother Jim. A private service for immediate family is planned. Donations in John's memory may be made to a charity close to your heart.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019