Dear Jody and family: I know that it has been many years since we have been in touch but I wanted to say how sorry I was to hear of John's passing. There is a line in his obituary that really struck a cord as it's exactly what I would say about my husband John. "He was proud to be an Eagle Scout and a Marine."It was probably at Eagle Scout functions we saw you both last. Our sympathy to the family, Barbara and John Pephens

