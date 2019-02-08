|
John A. Coseo, Jr. Rancho Santa Fe John A. Coseo, Jr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away at the age of 80. John is survived by his wife of 56 years, Patricia A. Coseo, their three children, Mary, Ann, and John, six grandchildren, siblings, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. "Johnny C" as he was affectionately known, was a man of immense love, kindness, and wit. A service will be held Feb.15th at 11:00 a.m at St. Therese of Carmel Catholic Church. June 19, 1938 - January 25, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 8, 2019