John A. Rawlings June 19, 1925 - September 5, 2019 San Diego Reverend Doctor John Albert Rawlings, 94, passed away peacefully on Sept. 5, 2019 in San Diego, California. Born in Losantville, IN, on June 19, 1925 to Earl & Lina Rawlings, he graduated from Losantville High School in 1943, and was a veteran of WWII, United States Army, 1944-1946. Dr. Rawlings earned a BA degree from Indiana Central College, a MA degree from Indiana University, and received a Bachelor of Divinity degree from Garret Theological Seminary in 1955. He was ordained to the ministry in 1969, United Church of Christ and received a Doctor of Ministry with a concentration in Transactional Analysis from Butler University in 1973. As Pastor of several churches in Indiana he relocated to San Diego serving Pioneer UCC (retired 1995) before joining Mission Hills UCC San Diego. An avid softball athlete, he played into his 91st year. John never lost the competitive spirit. John was inducted in 2009 into the National Senior Softball Hall of Fame. Survivors include his loving wife, Joan Rawlings, his three children Jonna (Carey) McRae of Griffin, GA, Michael (Linda) Rawlings of Batavia, OH, and Stuart (Mary) Rawlings of Sault Saint Marie, Ont., Canada, stepsons Gary (Pamela) Crusberg and Jeff (Sheri) Crusberg of San Diego; 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren; his brother Max (Twila) Rawlings of Muncie.Memorial service for Dr. Rawlings will be held at Mission Hills United Church of Christ on September 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019