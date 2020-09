Dr. Rawlings and I shared many important life's moments when we served sister UCC churches in Indianapolis. I continue to be grateful to him for introducing me to a wonderful woman who has remained my wife for 43 years. We had the opportunity to travel to San Diego to spend time with the Rawlings and I continue to be grateful for all I learned from him in the study of the behavioral sciences. I often was amazed at his insight.

Rev Dr Robert W. Miller

