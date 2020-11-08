John Allen Pfleeger

May 31, 1929 - November 3, 2020

DEL MAR

John Allen Pfleeger died peacefully in his home on November 3, 2020, at the age of 91. He was preceded in death by his wife Susan Pfleeger, who passed earlier this year. He is survived by his children, Eric Pfleeger, Jodi Kronzer, and Mark Pfleeger as well as his siblings; Mary Ellen Pfleeger and Virginia P. Waitley. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Alan, Amy, Ana, Hannah, Wesley, and Oscar. He was also predeceased by his brother Gordon Pfleeger. John was born on May 31, 1929, in Utica, N.Y. to Mary Ellen and Henry Pfleeger. He attended Syracuse University and was named salesman of the year during his career with the Reynolds Metals Company. John was an accomplished woodworker and enjoyed restoring Model A cars. He also liked hiking, sailing, walking on the beach, traveling, and dabbling in art. He was an active member of the Friends of the Powerhouse, as well as a docent at Torrey Pines State Reserve and a volunteer at Scripps Memorial Hospital. He was a founding member of the 20th Street "Beach Bunch," a group of families who would gather to barbecue on Del Mar Beach. This group became like family to John and his wife, and he enjoyed nothing more than sitting on the beach telling stories with friends.He was a member of the Solana Beach Presbyterian Church. John will be deeply missed by his family and friends.Due to the current circumstances regarding social distancing, a celebration of John's life will be held at a later date, in combination with his wife, Susan.



