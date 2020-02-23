Home

John Anthony Francisco IV January 1984 - December 2019 San Diego Johnny lived life to the fullest and was as a chief engineer for Hornbeck Offshore. He was an avid Padres fan and in his free time enjoyed fishing, off-roading, surfing, snowboarding, traveling and most importantly spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his parents John Anthony Francisco III and Theresa Ann Francisco, his sister Nazare Hayes and her children Iris and Peterson, several aunts, uncles, and cousins. In his death, as an organ donor, he gave the gift of life to 6 people. John was taken from us too soon and will be missed deeply by many but will remain forever in our hearts and memories as a true hero. Rosary and Mass will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Pt. Loma on February 29, 2020 at 9:30AM. Celebration of Life to follow at the hall, all friends and relatives are welcome.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020
