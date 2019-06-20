John Arthur Tresch February 1938 - June 16, 2019 Valley Center John Arthur Tresch was born in Cleveland, Ohio on February 17, 1938, son of Arthur William and Dorothy Babcock Tresch. He died on June 16, 2019. John graduated from high school in Woodstock, Illinois in 1956, and from Wabash College in 1960. John completed O.C.S. in Newport, Rhode Island and active service in U.S. Naval Reserve aboard the U.S.S. Scanner out of San Francisco, 1961-1963. He joined Merrill Lynch in New York City in 1964 and retired in 1993 in Los Angeles, where he was Western Regional Manager for Municipal Bonds. John moved to Valley Center, California in 1994, where he grew oranges and avocados. John was never on the Internet and had no E-mail or TV, choosing instead to enjoy peace and serenity. He is survived by his sister, Lynn Dorothy Lewis of Forest, Virginia, a brother, David William Tresch of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, and beloved nieces and nephews. Burial will be in Cleveland, Ohio with private services, in Acacia Memorial Park. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be sent to Verland Foundation, 212 Iris Road, Sewickley, Pennsylvania 15143. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary