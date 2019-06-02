John Artiaga May 6, 1921 - May 22, 2019 Vista, CA Our father, John Artiaga, passed away peacefully at home on May 22, 2019. He was proud to say he had reached 98 years old.He was born in San Diego in 1921, lived in National City, San Pascual and Eden Gardens as a young person and was a Vista resident for 74 years. He worked in Oceanside as a barber for 70 years, only retiring when he was 90 years old. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Juanita, and is survived by his children, Linda, John Michael and Richard; his grandson, Emiliano, and wife, Melissa; great-grandsons, Mateo and Tiago, and two sisters. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his positive outlook on life and for being a very sociable person...he will be missed by all who knew him. Graveside services are planned for Tuesday, June 4th, at 2:00 pm at Eternal Hills Memorial Mortuary in Oceanside. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary