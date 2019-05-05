|
|
John Augustine Spieler July 8, 1934 - April 8, 2019 Oceanside A Korean War Navy vet, John leaves behind many who loved him including wife, Sherryll Ann Spieler; children Mark Spieler, Kristen Griggs, David Cates, and Barbara Killingsworth; and grandchildren Kendall, Kaylynn, Hunter, Austin and Dakota. Services will be held June 14, 2019, 9:45 am at the San Luis Rey Mission Chapel, Oceanside, CA, with reception following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled Sports Eastern Sierra, PO Box 7275, Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 5, 2019