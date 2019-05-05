Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Spieler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Augustine Spieler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Augustine Spieler Obituary
John Augustine Spieler July 8, 1934 - April 8, 2019 Oceanside A Korean War Navy vet, John leaves behind many who loved him including wife, Sherryll Ann Spieler; children Mark Spieler, Kristen Griggs, David Cates, and Barbara Killingsworth; and grandchildren Kendall, Kaylynn, Hunter, Austin and Dakota. Services will be held June 14, 2019, 9:45 am at the San Luis Rey Mission Chapel, Oceanside, CA, with reception following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled Sports Eastern Sierra, PO Box 7275, Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.