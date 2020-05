A very good friend and fellow employee for over 30 years, John was one of the most honest, decent individuals I've ever known in 47 years of business life and 72 years of living. His consistent positive attitude and concern for others was refreshing and amazing. John was devoted to his wife, daughter, son, and all those grand kids. I eagerly look forward to one day seeing my friend John again when the Lord calls me home. - Tom Morofski

Thomas Morofski