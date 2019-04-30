Resources More Obituaries for John McGrath Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Barry aka McGrath

Obituary Condolences Flowers John Barry aka Ace' McGrath September 6, 1937 - April 28, 2018 Carlsbad, CA Dad, It's been a year and we miss you terribly! Dad was born in Newburyport, Massachusetts, to Bill and Elanor (ne Hally) McGrath (while Bill and Ellie were on vacationof course!). Dad was the 3rd of 5 siblings, William ("Billy"), Richard ("Dickey" (R.I.P), Dad ("Barry"), Elanor ("Ellie"), and Robert ("Bobby"). The family was very close and have remained so throughout the years as Bill and Elanor were a beautiful example of kind and loving parents, who led by example. The family grew up in Worcester, Massachusetts. Dad always claimed to be the most handsome, intelligent, athletic member of the clan. Barry attended St. John's Academy (Shrewsbury) for high school, and was one of their star basketball players, along with his best friend, Bill Tattan, Bob Kelleher, Joe Lane, Dick Sullivan, Marty Harrity, and others, helping lead the team to an undefeated 1954 season (they actually went undefeated for 2 years straight during regular season) going into the playoffs, they won the Western Mass. Championships. Dad was enshrined in their hall of fame for his accomplishments. Barry then attended Boston College, and was one of the players who helped them achieve their first appearance in the NCAA basketball tournament in 1959. He was inducted into the Boston College Varsity Club Athletic Hall of Fame in 1998. Barry, along with Herbie Dyson and others, was also a "Crompton Park All-Star," who played pick up games at Crompton Park, vs. the Celtics, during their off season, many years ago. Dad received his bachelor's degree from Boston College, and later a master's degree from San Diego State University, then a Ph.D. from United States International University, San Diego, CA, in 1992. Dad's teaching career was enhanced in 1964. He received a call from a dear friend, Jim Hallanan, who informed him that he could get a job teaching at the University of San Diego High School (now Cathedral Catholic). He took that chance and within 2 days, made the drive from Massachusetts and never left San Diego. He taught at U.S.D.H.S (aka Uni) for 23 years, and then went on to teach at Juvenile Hall with another dear friend, Hector Macis, and then went on to teach at risk youth with the Summit Program (County of San Diego) in Vista, California, always wanting to help youth and make a difference. Barry was also a fixture in the local 4-wall handball community in San Diego. He hosted a local tournament for many years and had many dear friends from that endeavor (John Serafin, George Tiana, Tom Sparrow, and so many others). At one point, he was a ranked player (12th) in the state of California, master's division. He also earned the moniker"Ace" (although speculation is that may have been self-given!). Barry loved the sun and the ocean. For many years, he would begin his body surfing season as soon as the water hit 63 degrees (no wetsuit) and would continue into the fall/winter until the water fell back below 63. He continued this tradition until he was in his 70s. Dad purchased a lot in Carlsbad (Beech and Garfield St.) in 1967, and in 1982, he accomplished his dream of building his beloved home there, where he remained until his passing. He was an icon in the local establishments and loved by so many in those locales. Barry was an extremely kind, loving and generous man, who would never hesitate to help a friend in need, as he did on so many occasions. He was also very charitable with various local organizations. Most importantly, Barry was our Dadhe took this role very seriously and made sure that his children (Carey, Susan and Morgan) always had his love and support available to them, in any way necessary. May God bless him for that!! He always did his best. Dad has been and will continue to be missed by so many, however, his sense of humor and loving kind spirit will remain with us all until we can meet up again. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.