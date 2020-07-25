John Bruce Roberts June 24, 1938 - April 2, 2020 Escondido John B.(Bruce) Roberts, fun-loving, storytelling and much-loved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, died April 2, 2020, at Tri-City Hospital in Oceanside, California.John was born June 24, 1938 in New York City. His parents were Anne Mary Arman Roberts and John Vincent Roberts. John was the middle child of three. His brother Allan of Staten Island, New York, preceded John in death and his surviving sister, Joan, resides in Los Angeles.John loved recalling his years spent growing up in Jackson Heights in New York City - playing stick ball, kick the can, attending P.S. 149, White Castle hamburgers, Nathan's hot dogs, playing baseball in empty dirt lots, graduating Newton High School, and of course, observing and being a part of his one-of-a-kind hometown which was a tremendous source of stories to tell throughout his life. John attended and graduated from Fordham University in 1960. It was while at Fordham, that he developed a lifelong love of history, politics, and government. This love, he kept all of his life, never failing to share those thoughts with family and friends anytime and any place.After graduating Fordham, he enrolled in the Navy Officers Candidate School. Upon receiving his commission as ensign with the Navy, he was sent to the west coast to be part of the Pacific Amphibious Fleet. During his active duty status, he served aboard the U.S.S. Montrose and U.S.S. Thomaston as a Communications Officer. He later achieved the rank of lieutenant commander while serving 12 years in the Naval Reserve. Looking back on this part of his life, John would say he enjoyed the Navy. It was greatly responsible for his developing lifelong friends, love for his country, the ocean and travel.While stationed in San Diego, John met his future wife, Patricia Marie Gannon. They were married in 1965 and soon afterwards moved to Escondido, buying the Culligan Water Franchise of North County.The water business seemed to be a stretch for a boy raised in New York, but John took up the challenge and some 47 years later could celebrate many successes. During those years, John received many awards for developing a franchise serving many areas in North County. He was recognized for his knowledge of water treatment by the PWQA (Pacific Water Quality Association) and asked to be a member of the State Water Board. John also became active in Escondido's community. He served as a Planning Commissioner, Chamber of Commerce Director, member of the Rotary Club, and a member of the Escondido Historical Society. John leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Patricia, and six children: Anne Marie, Mark(Fenny), Matthew(Angela), Julie(Hunter), Katherine(Soufiane) and Lynne. To his grandchildren; Natalie, Christopher, Carolyn, Mary, Kim, Dorothy, Sally, Emily, Brandon, Jennifer, Patricia, Laith and Ilias, John is leaving a legacy of a man who was thoughtful, loving, gentle, laid-back, warm-hearted, inventive, hilarious, patriotic, a great storyteller, and smart at history. He was truly all this and more and is now and will always be tremendously missed. Until we meet again, we know God is holding him in the palm of His hands.A Memorial Mass is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, November 24 at St. Timothy's Catholic Church, 2960 Canyon Rd., Escondido, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Interfaith (interfaithservices.org/donate
) or the Salvation Army (salvationarmyusa.org
).