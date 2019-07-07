John C. McCall, MD April 16, 1933 - June 26, 2019 La Jolla John C. McCall, MD, FACP, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in La Jolla, California, on Wednesday, June 26th, 2019. He was 86 years old. In his last days he was surrounded by his family; his loving wife of 62 years, Nancy, his children Betsy McCall Mercer of Houston, TX, and Bruce McCall and his partner Gonzalo Nunez of San Francisco, CA, and his sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Mike Tomsho of Cambridge, MA. He had a fierce love for his family which includes his son-in-law Mike Mercer, his two grandchildren, Jack and Will Mercer, and his many nieces and nephews. Born in Chanute, Kansas, on April 16th, 1933 to John and Juanita McCall, Jack, as he was known to his family and friends, met his beloved bride while both were attending the University of Kansas, where he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. He continued with medical school there, where he was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. After completing his clinical training in Internal Medicine, Jack moved his young family to San Diego, CA, in 1964, where he started a private practice as an endocrinologist. He was called to service in 1967, serving in the United States Navy until honorably discharged in 1976 with the rank of Commander. Jack was active in the medical community during his 35 years of practice, where he also served as a Governor of the American College of Physicians. Outside of his profession, he and Nancy enjoyed a wealth of great friendships that so much enriched their lives. Jack enjoyed collecting wine and sharing it with their friends. Jack and Nancy were part of a group that started the first tailgate parties for San Diego Chargers football games, and he enjoyed going to Hawaii for family vacations. He often spoke of living in one of the most beautiful spots on earth, La Jolla, frequently inviting family and friends to enjoy sunset picnics at the beach. After retiring from private practice, Jack discovered his love for investing. He became quite proficient and spent days defying the odds as a day trader. He was intellectually curious throughout his life, making him the perfect partner in Trivial Pursuit. The family would like to thank our caregivers and hospice who gave extraordinary loving and dignified care of Jack in recent years, helping to fulfill Jack's wishes to be at home. There will be a private celebration of Jack's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 7, 2019