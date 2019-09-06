|
|
John C. McGinley February 8, 1937 - August 31, 2019 Flower Mound, TX John C. McGinley passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 31 surrounded by his family. John was born February 8, 1937 in Indianapolis, IN,to Michael McGinley and Anne Gillespie McGinley, of Donegal, Ireland. John played football at Notre Dame from 1954-1958 where he would develop lifelong friendships. After serving in the USMC, John entered the FBI Academy in 1962.John's FBI career spanned 27 years including Assistant Special Agent in Charge in the San Diego office. Upon retiring from the FBI, John worked as the V. P. Corporate Security Officer for Penske Corporation. This move allowed John and family to return to San Diego where they had close ties with friends, church and volunteer organizations. John will be remembered as a loving family man and loyal friend. His quiet confidence, sense of humor, engaging smile and bone-crushing handshake will be dearly missed. John was preceded in death by his sister Mary and his brother Joe. He is survived by his loving wife Shaughn, daughter Molly (Todd) Patnode, sons Michael (Julie) and Brian (Kristen), and grandchildren Brendan, Patrick, Abaigeal, Colin, Megan and Keegan, and his sister Peggy Trier. Mass will be held on October 5th in Indianapolis, IN.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 6, 2019